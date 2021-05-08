Woman arrested for DUI after 6-vehicle crash in Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was arrested for DUI after a six-vehicle crash in Clovis Saturday afternoon.

The crashed happened near the intersection of Shaw and Sunnyside avenues.

Police say several people walked away with minor injuries and one person was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, but they believe alcohol was a factor.

Mariana Ramirez, 27, was arrested, suspected of DUI and booked into the Fresno County Jail.