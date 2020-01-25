Woman arrested for taking off with phone, owner recovers it with GPS app, Porterville PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was arrested for taking off with a cellphone after a woman accidentally left it in the Walmart self check-out area, Porterville Police say.

When the woman went back to get her phone she was told by Walmart employees someone else had taken it, authorities say.

The victim used a GPS tracking app that located her phone in the area of Main Street and Olive Avenue in Porterville, officials say.

Officers checked the area and contacted Lila Sandoval who was found in possession of the victim’s phone.

The cellphone was recovered and returned to the victim, authorities say.

Sandoval was arrested and booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility, with a $25,000 bail.

