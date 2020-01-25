Woman arrested for taking off with phone, owner recovers it with GPS app, Porterville PD says

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
phone_thief

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was arrested for taking off with a cellphone after a woman accidentally left it in the Walmart self check-out area, Porterville Police say. 

When the woman went back to get her phone she was told by Walmart employees someone else had taken it, authorities say. 

The victim used a GPS tracking app that located her phone in the area of Main Street and Olive Avenue in Porterville, officials say.

Officers checked the area and contacted Lila Sandoval who was found in possession of the victim’s phone.

The cellphone was recovered and returned to the victim, authorities say.

Sandoval was arrested and booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility, with a $25,000 bail.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know