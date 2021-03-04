Woman and two children shot at in Bakersfield; 9-year-old hurt by glass debris

April 05 2021 05:30 pm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a nine-year-old was hurt in a shooting Wednesday night.

According to the department, someone opened fire on a woman and two children around 10 p.m. near Villalovos Court, a neighborhood south of Wilson Road in Bakersfield.

None were hit by bullets, but the 9-year-old “sustained minor injuries” from glass debris, according to a news release.

BPD says no arrests have been made and there is no public suspect information to provide. They are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them at (661) 327-7111.

