Woman and small child fatally struck by commuter train in California

Tracks alongside an intersection in Monrovia, California, are pictured in a Google street view image. (Credit: Google Maps via KTLA)

MONROVIA, Calif. (KTLA) — A woman and a small child died after they were struck by a Los Angeles Metro train at a gated track crossing in Monrovia on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The collision took place about 8:45 a.m, according to Monrovia Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials.

Both woman and child were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The child was believed to be under 2 years old, Deputy Ramon Montenegro of the Sheriff’s Traffic Services Bureau said. The child’s gender was not available.

Investigators were interviewing witnesses and seeking video footage to piece together exactly what took place, he said.

It appeared the woman and child were on foot, Montenegro said. There were no initial signs of a stroller, bicycle or other apparatus.

L.A. Metro officials relayed that the crossing arms, lights and other equipment at the crossing appeared to be functioning properly, he said.

The Sheriff’s Transit Services Bureau, as well as traffic investigators from the Arcadia Police Department, were assisting in the investigation.

No injuries were reported to passengers on board the train, officials said.

Passengers on the involved train were offloaded and taken to their ultimate destinations via bus bridge, according to Montenegro. Delays on the route continued for several hours, but the route was clear by Wednesday afternoon.

