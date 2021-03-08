Woman accused of spitting on Asian man faces hate crime case

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This undated photo provided by the City of Mountain View Police Department shows Karen Inman, 39, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor hate crime and battery. Inman is accused of spitting on an Asian-American man as he was having lunch in Mountain View and yelling an ethnic slur. (City of Mountain View Police Department via AP)

April 05 2021 05:30 pm

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — A woman accused of spitting on an Asian American man and yelling an ethnic slur as he dined outdoors in Silicon Valley has been charged with a misdemeanor hate crime and battery.

Santa Clara County prosecutors said Monday that 39-year-old Karen Inman also told the man to “go back to where you came from” as he ate lunch in Mountain View with a friend last month.

Inman is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

The case is the latest in a string of racially motivated harassment and assaults against Asian Americans since the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com