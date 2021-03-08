Woman accused of spitting on Asian man faces hate crime case

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — A woman accused of spitting on an Asian American man and yelling an ethnic slur as he dined outdoors in Silicon Valley has been charged with a misdemeanor hate crime and battery.
Santa Clara County prosecutors said Monday that 39-year-old Karen Inman also told the man to “go back to where you came from” as he ate lunch in Mountain View with a friend last month.
Inman is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.
The case is the latest in a string of racially motivated harassment and assaults against Asian Americans since the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S.