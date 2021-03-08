Woman accused of spitting on Asian man faces hate crime case

This undated photo provided by the City of Mountain View Police Department shows Karen Inman, 39, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor hate crime and battery. Inman is accused of spitting on an Asian-American man as he was having lunch in Mountain View and yelling an ethnic slur. (City of Mountain View Police Department via AP)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — A woman accused of spitting on an Asian American man and yelling an ethnic slur as he dined outdoors in Silicon Valley has been charged with a misdemeanor hate crime and battery.

Santa Clara County prosecutors said Monday that 39-year-old Karen Inman also told the man to “go back to where you came from” as he ate lunch in Mountain View with a friend last month.

Inman is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

The case is the latest in a string of racially motivated harassment and assaults against Asian Americans since the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S.