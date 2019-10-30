Woman accused of killing husband, who was an Exeter Police Officer, testifies

Breaking News
VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Erika Sandoval is now taking the stand in her murder trial in Tulare County.

33-year-old Erika Sandoval is accused of shooting and killing her husband on February 6, 2015, an Exeter Police Officer Daniel Green. 

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says Sandoval described hiding in Green’s home, took away his weapon and ultimately shot Green multiple times in the bathroom.

Sandoval’s attorney says the couple had an abusive relationship.

