Witness details fatal Fresno crash that killed one and injured another

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – One man is dead, and another person is injured, following a fiery crash in Fresno on Thursday.

The accident took place at around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of West and Bullard.

“It sounded like an explosion and it was just so fast,” said witness Amy Martinez.

Martinez and her son were in the line to Dutch Bros Coffee when the rental van crashed into a pole less than 20 feet in front of them. She said within seconds the van burst into flames, melting the front of her car.

“It was such a hot flame, and you could feel everything,” said Martinez. “The debris came right through the window.”

Martinez and her son abandoned the car and ran to safety as fire crews put out the blaze.

According to Lt. Rob Beckwith, the department received a 911 call earlier in the day reporting the driver of the van was passed out in his vehicle near Marks and Browning. Officers pulled up to talk to him.

“Initially he was compliant with them – but suddenly he took off and fled from the officers,” said Lt. Beckwith.

Police say there was a pursuit, but officers called off the chase because due to the high speeds. The van continued going and eventually crashed into another vehicle, rolled, hit a tree and pole, and caught on fire.

“Fire crews responded and were able to put out the fire,” said Beckwith. “The subject inside of the vehicle was found to be deceased once the fire was put out.”

One other person went to the hospital with minor injuries. The road was closed for over six hours as crews cleaned up the scene.

The incident marks Fresno’s 12th fatal crash in 2021.