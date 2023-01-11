ClOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – The Clovis North boys basketball program suffered a major blow when star junior point guard Connor Amundsen was lost for the season before the season even began, after tearing labrums in both shoulders during the offseason, and having two surgeries six weeks apart.

But so far this season the Broncos are proving they are anything but a one-man team.



Clovis North is 14-5 this season and got league play in the TRAC off to a terrific start, with an impressive 68-66 win Tuesday night over the Central Section’s top-ranked team according to maxpreps.com, Clovis West (17-2).



In that win over the Golden Eagles, several seniors played well, on a team that always plays a bunch of guys with its up-tempo style.

“We do it by committee,” said Broncos head coach Tony Amundsen, Connor’s father. “All the guys step up on different nights and have big games, and it’s been like that all year so far.”

“A lot of people were doubting us, that we don’t have Connor, because Connor is a big star player for our team,” said senior guard Shawn Wong. “Knew coming into this, we need to play as a team. That was our big thing this year. We gotta play as a team in order to win these games.”



“Everyone thought that we were just a team of Connor,” added senior inside player Jaylen Bryant. “They didn’t really realize that we are all individually good players, and we’re proving everybody wrong right now in our season.”

With Connor out, it has also opened up a few more meaningful minutes for another Amundsen, his younger brother Mckae, a 5-foot-6 freshman guard for the Broncos.

The Broncos, ranked No. 2 in the section by maxpreps.com heading into Tuesday, had lost eight straight games to Clovis West dating back to December of 2019, so Tuesday night’s win was significant.



The regular-season rematch will be on Jan. 27 at Clovis West.