With outdoor dining parklets, city leaders hope to address COVID-19 issues and bring new investment to neighborhoods

While focusing on the Tower District right now, the new program is open for all restaurants in the city

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Fresno restaurants are getting a new way to serve customers outside with the help of a new parklet program specifically for them.

But aside from providing more seating and still comply with COVID-19 restrictions, the aim of the program is to help provide new space for the neighborhoods the parklets are built in.

Irene’s Cafe in Fresno’s Tower District is going 28 years strong, but like all restaurants this year, the business has been awful. The restaurant never closed since the pandemic ramped up in March, providing take-out-only service at first.

“When we were allowed to open, we invested in all the plexiglas to do the separation, but then they closed us up again. We’ve been struggling the whole time,” owner Irene Saul said.

Irene’s Cafe is now utilizing their patio space, but Saul said it’s still limiting, “We need to be able to serve a few more customers here.”

That’s why she jumped at the opportunity for a parklet. Irene’s Cafe had their temporary parklet installed Friday, adding four more tables to seat customers. The Lincoln Pub & Grub and The Revue will be getting theirs installed next week.

Permanent parklet fixtures are expected to be installed by the end of the month. This program is open to all restaurants in the city.

“I know that council member Luis Chavez is working with some business owners [off of] Kings Canyon Avenue [in his part of the city] in District 5,” councilwoman Esmeralda Soria said.

The program’s initial focus is on the Tower District since most businesses there don’t have large patios or big parking lots to use for extra outdoor seating. The aim is to get all restaurants these parklets along Tower’s corridor to add some more color.

“Rather than picking really unique, cool designed parklets, we asked, what is the Tower District? The Tower District is art, the Tower District is public murals. So, each of our 30-foot parklets will feature a 30-foot mural,” Tyler Mackey, executive director for the Tower District Marketing Committee, said.

But Mackey, Soria and council member Miguel Arias said the other goal for the parklets is to provide more space for the neighborhood to enjoy. So whenever the pandemic subsides, there is even more to utilize for the Tower’s big events like Fresno Pride and the Rogue Festival.

Aaron Gossett, who owns the Lincoln Pub & Grub, is excited to be a part of this.

“No one right now is getting rich, at least not in the small business area,” he said. “But, we’re gonna be here next year.”

There are currently five more businesses in the application process for these parklets. In the city’s COVID-19 Strategic Plan, $4.5 million in CARES Act funding has been allocated for small business relief.

