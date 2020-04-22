With clearer skies, you may have a chance to see the Lyrid Meteor Shower

If you want to take your mind off the pandemic, look to the night sky, there's a great meteor shower.

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Lyrid Meteor Shower peaks April 21 and 22 this year. Although ideal viewing conditions are nowhere near the lights of cities and neighborhoods, catching a shooting star while staying-at-home might end up being special for that reason.

The meteors will appear to be coming from near Vega, a bright star in the northeast. This is called the radiant.

Lyra will rise in the northeast after 9:00 p.m. and high enough above the horizon to see better by 10:00 p.m.

Astronomer Steve Harness says to expect “about 10 to 15 of them per hour. We’re going through the tail of a comet. That’s why we have those.”

For viewing from home, first try turning off as much light as possible. If you don’t see much, give your eyes time to adjust to the lower light. You may see much more after 15 minutes.

Harness teaches at Kingsburg High School and Fresno State and is active with Central Valley Astronomers. He says viewing is better with the darkness that comes after 9:00 and 10:00 p.m. and best in the early morning before sunrise.

Harness says, “Meteors are the streaks of light burning up in the sky. We call them shooting stars. Normally they’re about the size of a grain of sand. And they move about 40,000 miles an hour. So when they hit the atmosphere… they tend to burn up.”

Central Valley Astronomers Incorporated offers information and viewing tips. NASA has this good resource on watching the Lyrid Meteor Shower.

But if you don’t catch any of these shooting stars, don’t think you’re out of luck. Harness suggests viewing the heavens with binoculars. Orion is in the western sky right now.

Even more may be visible in the hours before sunrise. “Early in the morning we have three planets coming out Jupiter Venus And Mars make a nice line across the sky called a plane of an ecliptic.”

