Winter weather posing mudslide risk for areas affected by the Creek Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — This weekend the Sierra Mountains could see severe stormy weather with risks of icy roads and potential mudslides from the Creek Fire burn scars.

Caltrans is warning those who may find themselves stuck in this winter weather to be careful but also be prepared.

Larry Johnson with Caltrans District 6 said this is a time to be prepared for anything to happen.

“You know with the snow coming in and the rain, be prepared, plan ahead,” said Johnson.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the mountain communities at or above 4,000 feet.

“We have to see how much snow or rain comes down, but we will be up there clearing roads when we can and making sure we are doing all we can to make sure all the roads stay open or as passable as possible depending on how bad the storm gets,” said Johnson.

Johnson said they will have crews on standby to help with potential fallen trees, icy roads, and potential mud slides.

Nathan Magsig is a Fresno County Supervisor and said he is hearing from his constituents that they may be the most concerned about mud slides.

“I know that with the anticipated rains as well as the snow that is coming there are a lot of residents concerned about mud slides,” said Magsig.

Magsig said they are telling those who live or have houses up near Shaver Lake about the new risk factor map.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Department came out with a new map with the help of other county officials. Storm risk map here.

What this map does is it lets residents enter their address and see if their home is at high risk or extreme risk for mud slides and dangerous flooding.

“But if you do live up there just take some extra precaution drive a little bit slower there may be some trees that do fall down so give utility workers enough room to be able to clear the roadways and be able to restore power,” said Magsig.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.