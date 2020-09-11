Wind, visibility and more prevent firefighting aircraft from leaving the ground

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Before firefighting aircraft are deployed, wind and visibility are carefully measured. However, there are other factors that can really narrow the window of opportunity to get these apparatuses off the ground such as heavy cloud cover that turns day into night and grounds the aerial attack.

“Middle of summer with perfect conditions, it may not be abnormal to fly until eight o’clock. Now, we’re seeing nighttime conditions as early as five or six where it looks like winter or fall already and here we are in early September.”

Thirteen aircraft are assigned to the Creek Fire, but poor visibility makes it tough to get them airborne.

“One issue that we’re having right now is even when we are able to fly, not as many tankers are able to be up in the air at the same time because of their safety need for visibility.”

It’s critical that retardant and water drops hit with pinpoint accuracy and it’s a science all on its own.

“The process to make this line isn’t as simple as making a plane going up in the air and dropping retardant on where they think it might be convenient, but there’s a big strategy and tactical plan that goes in place.”

Communication is everything.

“They’re also in communication with our personnel on the ground because those drops can actually injure us and cause damage if they’re done in the wrong place or at the wrong time when there are people in the way.”

Both helicopters and fixed wing aircraft are being used against the fire and can carry from 3,000 to 20,000 gallons of retardant, so getting to and from the airport and how long it takes to refuel plays a huge part in how often they can help fight fires.

