Willow Avenue is reopening and people couldn’t be happier

Willow Ave. from Shepherd and International avenues has been closed since June

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) — A major construction project is inching closer to the finish line. Since last summer, a stretch of Willow Ave. has been closed north of Shepherd Ave. But, with news of it reopening Monday, residents, and commuters are rejoicing.

Olaf Martinez is one of those commuters. He drives to Clovis Community College from Sanger most mornings, which is right by Willow and International avenues. He said the construction has made the commute a bigger hassle than normal.

On the reopening, he said, “I’m pretty sure I can speak for the rest of the students … it’s going to relieve that stress of morning traffic a lot.”

Erin Hardin lives right by the construction. She’s been having to figure alternate routes for places around the construction.

“It’s just been difficult to pick up my daughter from horseback lessons, dropping her off there. We kind of have to work our way around and figure out how to get there,” she said.

The widening project started last June said civil engineer Kevin Gross. It’s expanding northbound lanes from one to three and is adding a bike lane.

The city is also using the project to make headway for future expansion, according to Gross. The city is planning to annex land there in the near future to expand its northern border — as well as build a new commercial and residential community called Heritage Grove.

So, the construction also included building utility infrastructure.

“In order for development to grow in the area, it needed the necessary utilities,” Gross said. “Sewer, storm drain, water — that was the most important part of this project.”

Traffic signals along Willow Ave. will not be fully working yet, just flashing red for right now. But, people don’t mind.

“Just get the traffic flowing normally again,” Hardin said.

Gross said the traffic signals should be fully operational by the end of next week. The project still needs a little more work, but it’s slated to be completely done by mid-March at the latest.

