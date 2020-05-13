Will Fresno State have fall sports in 2020? “No decisions on athletics have been made.”

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – There are 23 public universities that make up the California State University system.

Fresno State is one of the 23.

On Tuesday, CSU Chancellor Timothy White said he envisions virtual classes this fall. Late last week, NCAA President Mark Emmert said, “if you don’t have students on campus, you don’t have student-athletes on campus.”

“Within the framework presented by the California State University Chancellor’s office, and in collaboration with our university leadership, Fresno State Athletics continues to evaluate all opportunities related to the resumption of athletics in advance of the Fall 2020 competitive seasons,” said Fresno State Director of Athletics Terry Tumey, in a statement.

“Our University President, Dr. Joseph Castro, had previously announced the formation of a Fall 2020 Planning Task Force which is continuing to thoroughly analyze multiple alternative scenarios related to the Fall 2020 semester, including the resumption of athletic activities. The task force is expected to make an announcement regarding instruction for the Fall 2020 term as we move forward. Until then, we continue to operate the department of athletics and prepare for the upcoming competitive seasons in a manner consistent with our university’s mission to boldly educate and empower students for success.”

Of course, it is not just about Fresno State.

San Diego State and San Jose State are also part of the CSU system, and all three universities are in the Mountain West Conference.

“Certainly, all conversations are led by academics, as well as public health and safety,” said the three university presidents along with Mountain West Conference commissioner Craig Thompson in a joint statement. “Within that framework, more determinations are necessary. All three institutions will work closely with the Mountain West.

“No decisions on athletics have been made.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.