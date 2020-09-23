Yosemite National Park to reopen Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Yosemite National Park will reopen this Friday to visitors, according to park officials.

The park will reopen at 9 a.m.

Some visitor services will be available and other visitor services will open incrementally over the weekend, park officials say.

Yosemite has been closed since Sept. 17 due to significant smoke impacts and hazardous air quality throughout the park.

Campsites in Yosemite Valley will also be available for campers. To book a campsite, visit www.recreation.gov.

Yosemite National Park continues to require day use reservations to enter the park. For more information and to secure a day use reservation, please visit www.recreation.gov.

