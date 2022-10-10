Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Monday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued guidance for building new housing developments in fire-prone areas of the state.

Officials say climate change has increased wildfire activity across California. Eight of the 10 largest wildfires in California history, including the Creek Fire in Fresno and Madera counties, have occurred in the past decade.

Therefore, Bonta said it is imperative that local governments take into account wildfire mitigation practices when considering new development projects.

Bonta said he is hoping to offer guidance to local governments in order to minimize the impacts of wildfire ignition, emergency access, and evacuation plan in order to protect the residents and the environment.

The climate crisis is here, and with it comes increasingly frequent and severe wildfires that force mass evacuations, destroy homes, and lead to tragic loss of life. We must build in a way that recognizes this reality. This guidance is intended to provide local governments with concrete considerations and specific mitigation measures for new developments in wildfire prone areas so that five, 10, or 20 years down the line, we aren’t faced with a catastrophe that could have been avoided. Attorney General Bonta

The guidance sets out best practices and wildfire-mitigation measures, including: