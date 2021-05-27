Wildfire evacuations possible in Mariposa County, Sheriff’s Office warns

YAQUI GULCH, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A wildfire burning in the Yaqui Gulch area of Mariposa County prompted road closures and a warning of possible evacuations, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

The Oak Fire is burning close to Yachi Gulch Road, prompting a closure on that road from Highway 140 to Guadalupe Creek Road.

The fire advisory area includes Yaqui Gulch Road, from Live Oak Road to Highway 140, all of Live Oak Road, and Highway 140 from Yagui to Bumgardner Road.

Both Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office and fire units responded to the scene. Deputies stress that there is no evacuation order at this time, but the incident has the potential to cause evacuations should conditions change.

