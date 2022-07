YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A wildfire burning near Yosemite National Park has forced the closure of a section of the site on Thursday.

Officials say the Washburn Fire is burning near the lower portion of the Mariposa Grove. Firefighters are working to control the fire from both the ground and the air, but park rangers say the area will remain closed until further notice.

The latest conditions at Yosemite National Park can be found here.