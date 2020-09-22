Water treatment plant damage means uncertainty for Shaver Lake residents

SHAVER LAKE, California (KSEE) – Shaver Lake residents are still unsure when they can return home.

Part of the issue is fire damage to the liners of the Waste Water Treatment Plant that supplies water to around 1400 units in Shaver Lake.

“Until that sewer plant is operational again we cannot repopulate those areas and have people up there for any amount of time,” said Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig. “If people run their sinks or flush their toilets it causes a big problem for that plant – which is currently not operational.”

Fresno County will assess the damage, but officials do not know how long it will take to get fixed.

Magsig understands people are anxious to get back home – but warns that it might be a while before they can.

“It may require a package plant being brought in,” he said.

A package plant is a pre-manufactured, ready-to-go treatment plant that can be used in small communities.

In the meantime, crews will continue to work on other hazards in the area including destroyed guard rails, downed power lines, and fallen trees.

“Those pose threats,” said Firefighter Chris Thompson. “So we absolutely want to be positive that when we repopulate areas we are not going to have a fall hazard due to a tree. We don’t want the property damage or loss of life due to a tree. So that is why it is taking a lot of time to be very diligent in taking down those trees.”

