SIERRA NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A wildfire that has been raging in Yosemite National Park is now burning within the Sierra National Forest, according to fire officials.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Forest Service announced that a small part of Sierra National Park has been shut down as the Washburn Fire burned past the shared boundary line with Yosemite National Park.

“The fire is predicted to impact wilderness and main forest roads and areas of recreation within the coming days,” Sierra National Forest officials wrote in a press release.

Within Sierra National Forest, the following road closures are in place:

Forest Route 5S43

Forest Route 5S06 (Mt. Raymond Road)

Forest Route 5S22

Forest Route 5S37

The fire was first reported on July 7 on the Washburn Trail in Yosemite National Park.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire has grown to 3,772 and is currently at 17% containment.