FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- As the Washburn Fire burns for its seventh day, it has since charred at least 3,772 acres and has dropped in containment to 17%.

The area where the fire is burning contains a dense accumulation of fuel on the ground, according to fire officials.

When the superintendent of Yosemite National Park was asked during a community meeting how the Washburn Fire was started, she said it is being investigated as “human-caused.”

Fire activity is expected to increase as the weather for the coming week will continue to be warm and dry due to a strengthening high-pressure system over the area.

Officials say the Mariposa Grove which houses more than 500 mature Sequoia trees runs adjacent to where the heavy fuel activity is located. Years of intentional and carefully lit prescribed burns around the groves are being credited to the slow growth of the fire.

The majority of Yosemite National Park will remain open, but visitors are urged to enter through Highway 140 as the South Entrance gate near Fish Camp is closed to the public.

More than 1,000 fire personnel are currently assisting in the fire.