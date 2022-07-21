YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Highway 41, also known as Wawona Road, at the south entrance to Yosemite Valley, is still on schedule to reopen this weekend, according to the National Park Service.

Fire crews are working to prepare the way for traffic to enter the park by continuing to extinguish the residual fire, clearing away finer fuels, chopping up and removing downed branches and trees, as well as patrolling along Wawona Road (Yosemite’s Highway 41) and the area around Mariposa Grove.

Wawona road is expected to be accessible beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday.

Until then, Wawona Road south of Yosemite West, and the Mariposa Grove are closed to the general public, but the area is evaluated daily. All other areas of Yosemite National Park are open. Those wishing to enter the park are directed to use El Portal Rd (Hwy 140) or Big Oak Flat Rd. (Hwy 120 East) or Tioga Rd (Hwy 120 West) to enter Yosemite. Park officials want to remind the public that reservations are still required from 6:00 am – 4:00 pm in the park.

Mariposa will remain closed for at least a week or more. The community of Wawona is still only open to Wawona residents, property owners, and National Park Service employees but fire crews report making progress in knocking down flames along the south fork of the Merced River by working in an eastern direction, and with the assistance of nine Inyo Hotshot crews.

The report for Thursday indicates the fire is 4,856 acres and is 58% contained; the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.