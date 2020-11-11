Visitors urged to stay clear of Shaver Lake while the Creek Fire continues to burn

SHAVER LAKE, California (KGPE) – The snow in Shaver Lake is causing concerns, as fire officials warn that the ongoing Creek Fire has made conditions in the foothills dangerous.

Business owners in the area say, as much as they want people to visit the snow, tourism needs to wait.

“Snow and ice on the roads, and now there’s no trees on the side of the roads, so you’re not hitting no tree, you’re going straight down and that’s scary,” said Andrea Bodine, an employee at the Pub N Grub in Shaver Lake.

Fire officials warning visitors to stay clear, adding that the charred trees are weakened because of the winter-like weather.

“More than a dozen fallen modules out there cutting and removing hazard trees, a lot of equipment doing that and that moisture does further weaken the roots systems of trees that have been compromised by the fire,” said Tim Mowry, information officer on the Creek Fire.

Mowry says the biggest concern is the slick roads, as there is still a lot of heavy equipment moving around.

“If the public is coming around the corner and they hit a patch of ice and they lose control they are not going to win a match with a bulldozer and we don’t want to see anyone get hurt.”

The Sierra National Forest remains closed, as do the snow parks inside it, even the Fresno Beach and the parking lot near the lake area is closed.

Mowry says they have received questions on why the fire is not out if it has snowed, but while the fire has not grown recently, he says it is still active in the high country.

“You have to remember, this is a huge fire, you’re talking almost 400,000 acres, this thing’s been burning for two months, it’s burned really deep,” Mowry said.

The U.S. Forest Service says the snow parks will remain closed until further notice.

