Tulare County downgrading some areas to evacuation warnings due to SQF Complex Fire

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County Sheriff Boudreaux has downgraded some evacuation orders to evacuation warnings Thursday for parts of the community affected by SQF Complex Fire.

Officials say an evacuation warning means people living in the area are able to return to their homes – but should be ready to evacuate if fire conditions change.

The areas will continue to have checkpoints and only those with proof of residency will be allowed to enter the area.

Downgraded to Evacuation Warnings

• Balch Park Road from Highway 190 to Yokohl Valley Road

• Balch Park Road below Blue Ridge Road

• Bear Creek Road below SCICON

Areas removed from the evacuation warning list:

• Springville: all points between Globe Drive and Balch Park Road

All other evacuation orders and evacuation warnings remain in place.

