Tips from officials for Creek Fire evacuees returning home

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE) — Even if their houses weren’t damaged in the Creek Fire, people returning home for the first time since evacuating may have to deal with issues like contaminated water and power outages.

“As of today, we have 782 electric customers who remain out of service due to the fire. We still have over 400 PG&E employees and contractors assigned to work on repairs and restoration efforts here,” said PG&E Spokesperson Denny Boyles.

“If you return home and you have electricity, understand that it could be shut off at a moment’s notice as they try and fix something. You could go back to your house and realize you don’t have electricity, and it could be that way for a substantial amount of time,” said Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti.

Officials say as soon as you get home, look around your property for any hazards you may need to report.

“(559) 600-4636 is a great county line for all issues,” said Botti, “so if you see something smoldering if you see a power line down, a broken water pipe, anything like that that’s hazardous, needs attention.”

Fresno County has now added orange zones to the evacuation map, meaning the area is still under an evacuation order, but is accessible for some residents.

“If you’re in that Burrough Valley, Watts Valley area that’s in an orange, you can go to Foothill Elementary, get a pass, prove that your address is belonging to you, and you’re going to be able to be admitted back to your home,” said Botti.

