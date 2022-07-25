MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over 2,000 personnel are now fighting the Oak Fire as several different counties and cities across California have sent resources to help put out the fire.

Fire officials say when a massive fire like the Oak Fire breaks out, they gather resources from not just the surrounding areas but throughout the entire state.

“Being the second largest fire department in the country, we have resources up and down the state. Some of them came from nearby areas, some of them came from hundreds of miles away,” explained Rick Carhart, a public information officer with Cal Fire.

Carhart is normally stationed in Butte County but is lending a hand in Mariposa County like many others.

“We can request resources from municipal from city fire departments and they will come in and they will help us out,” said Carhart.

One of the tools the state has in its arsenal is the mutual aid program, allowing cities like San Jose, Sacramento, and Fresno to contribute.

The Fresno Fire Department currently has four firefighter specialists, one engine, and battalion chiefs on the fire.

“Here in Fresno, number one priority for us is the citizens of Fresno. But after that, we want to participate with the state mutual aid system cause when our neighbors need help, we want to provide that help because sometime in the future, we might need help, and they can come and assist us,” said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Brad Driscoll.

It’s not just local firefighters but also hired equipment through private contractors that assist in any way they need to.

“Cal Fire has many many dozers for example, but private contractors have multiple mores than we have. So we have the ability to hire them and those operators,” said Carhart.

Driscoll says some of his firefighters have fought the Washburn Fire and turned right around and helped in the Oak Fire, which still glows bright Monday night.