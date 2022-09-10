MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have released the causes of two wildfires that broke out this week in the Central Valley.

On Saturday, officials with Cal Fire announced that both the Fork Fire burning in Madera County and Power Fire in Fresno County had been sparked by vehicles.

Officials stressed the importance of making sure vehicles are properly maintained, ensuring all tires are inflated, and that brakes are in good working condition before driving anywhere vulnerable to wildfires.

Drivers can also reduce the risk of starting a wildfire by making sure all chains are secure while towing a trailer and never driving or parking a vehicle in tall, dead grass.

Officials said anyone who accidentally starts a wildfire can be held liable for fire suppression costs.

The Power Fire started Tuesday near Powerhouse and Auberry roads and burned 130 acres over the course of three days before it was fully contained.

The following day, the Fork Fire broke out near Road 222 and Road 200 in North Fork and has destroyed 28 structures and 15 outbuildings in its path so far.

As of Saturday morning, the fire has reached 819 acres with 50% containment.

Cal Fire will be holding a community meeting at North Fork Elementary School at 6 p.m. Saturday to provide the latest updates on the Fork Fire.