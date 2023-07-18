YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A wildfire burning inside Yosemite National Park is being left to burn inside a specific area as part of what crews call a “confine and contain strategy.”

The Pike Fire began on June 29 northwest of North Dome and was natural/lightning caused, according to federal officials.

Yosemite Fire crews say their “confine and contain strategy” uses natural barriers and trails to strengthen the control lines, therefore giving crews an opportunity to control the fire and eventually extinguish the flames. Officials add that the fire has moderate growth with some isolated active pockets northwest of North Dome.

Allowing the fire to move naturally also provides ecological benefits to plants and wildlife, fire officials say.

As of Tuesday, around 40 personnel are working on the Pika Fire and it is 825 acres with 20% containment. The estimated day of full containment is set for July 30.

The latest information on the Pika Fire can be found by clicking here.