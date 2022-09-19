MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom signed an emergency proclamation to offer support to the communities recovering from several wildfires that started during the recent heat wave.

This state of emergency proclamation was signed on Monday considering record high temperatures, exacerbated drought conditions, dry fuels, and the intensity and spread of the fire.

The proclamation was issued for Madera County due to the Fork Fire, Modoc County due to the Barnes Fire, and Siskiyou County due to the Mountain Fire.

The proclamation of the State of Emergency enables the counties affected to access resources under the California Disaster Assistance Act that will help with: