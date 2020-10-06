SQF Complex Fire has burned 158,945 acres, 65% contained

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) The SQF Complex Fire located in Tulare County 25 miles north of Kernville is now 65% contained and has burned 158,945 acres, fire authorities said Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said they were focused on removing several large hazard trees in the area of Sequoia Crest, the fire was active last night in the area of Mountain Home, southwest of Dennison Mountain.

Camp Nelson, Pierpoint, Ponderosa, Coy Flat, and Doyle Springs are under an evacuation warning. For more information on evacuations visit Tulare County.

Tulare County has a structure assessment form for evacuees affected by the fire to provide contact

information for County officials as the damage assessment continues. An interactive map showing damaged structures is available here.

The Red Cross has evacuation centers at Porterville Community College and the North Exeter

Community Building. Also, call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information visit Tulare County.

Tulare County said they opened an assistance center at the Government Plaza 1055 West Henderson Avenue, Porterville. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

