MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Evacuation orders that were issued for the Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County have now been reduced to fire advisements in some areas.

On Monday, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office announced that evacuation orders have been reduced in the following areas:

Hwy 49S from Silva Road to Darrah Road

Hwy 49S from McNally Road to Triangle

Boyer Road including and all side roads

Brooks Road- Residents must use Woodland Drive to access their homes

Woodland Drive

McNally Road

Triangle Road from Hwy 49S to East Westfall Road including all side roads

Tip Top Road including all side roads

Wass Road- Residents will need to use Tip Top to access their homes

Darrah Road from Hwy 49S to Bootjack Lane including bootjack lane

Silva Road from Hwy 49S to Carlton including all side roads

A fire advisement is not an evacuation order, but officials say residents who live in these areas should be ready to evacuate if conditions change.

Those who are returning home should be advised of road closures in the following areas:

Triangle Road from Hwy 140 to East Westfall Road and all side roads

Jerseydale Road

Silva Road from Cole Road to Triangle Road

Darrah Road from Bootjack Lane to Triangle Road

East Westfall Road from Triangle Road to Oliver Creek

Cole Rd

Carlton Road from Triangle to Silva Road

Allred Road from Highway 140 to Morningstar

Morning Star from Carlton to Allred including all side roads

Ponderosa Way to Feliciana Mountain Road Including Feliciana Mountain Rd

Carstens Road including all side roads

Brooks Road

As of 9:00 a.m. Monday, the Oak Fire has reached 16,791 and is 10% contained.

You can view the most current evacuation map by clicking here.