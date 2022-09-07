MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fork Fire continues to burn Wednesday night near the North Fork area, with dozens of evacuations currently in effect.

Cal Fire officials said that the biggest challenge was the wind shifting several times, causing more spot fires and more work for crews.

In just a matter of hours, the fire exploded from 75 acres to 400 acres.

“As soon as our resources were dispatched we were lucky enough to have one of our air resources in the air,” explained Cal Fire Deputy Chief Chris Trindade.

Trindade said initial reports showed the fire burning at just a couple of acres.

“So, this area that we’re in is an area with not a lot of fire history, the fuels are cured to the point this year when they’re almost explosive when they get fire on them,” said Trindade.

The constant wind shift and conditions caused rapid and dangerous growth.

Some of the challenges today were fire growth and how fast it’s outflanking our firefighters and then obviously our temperatures that we have today,” Trindade said.

The main objective now for firefighters is to contain the fire before it reaches any homes or properties.

“Everybody is working cohesively and everybody is getting out of the area in a timely manner,” Trindade said.

Evacuees in the area said they are thankful for the hard work the crews have been putting in.