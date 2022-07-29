MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An all-day telethon to raise money for those impacted by the Oak Fire in Mariposa County is being hosted on KSEE24 and CBS47 on Friday.

The telethon is organized by the Red Cross and will run from 6:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. with coverage throughout the day on both KSEE24 and CBS47.

The hotline number is 1-855-977-GIVE (4483) and you can also donate $10 by texting REDCROSS to 90999.

YourCentralValley.com has been providing coverage of the Oak Fire from when it first began and then as the blaze grew to over 19,000 acres. Complete wildfire coverage can be found by clicking here.