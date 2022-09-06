FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With evacuation warnings in place in Auberry, firefighters in Fresno County are battling a wildland fire near Powerhouse Road.

As of 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, the Power Fire has reached 115 acres and is 10% contained.

Temperatures climbed to the highest points they’ve been all summer, which fire officials say was their biggest challenge as crews work to get a handle on the Power Fire.

“Even though we do prepare for this all season, we did have some heat-related injuries today. We had three firefighters have heat-related illnesses, we had ambulances standing by because we thought this may happen,” explained Cal Fire Battalion Chief Seth Brown.

Brown said those three firefighters were all transported to the hospital, where they are now recovering.

While temperatures didn’t get as hot as they were along the valley floor, temperatures of 109 degrees were recorded in the foothills, where crews were working.

There were 10 planes fighting the fire from the sky and dumping retardant, but hand crews still had to work the ground due to the steep terrain. The firefighters’ heavy gear and proximity to flames make it feel even hotter.

“The crews are carrying hoses, gear, packs on their backs with medical gear, so anywhere of 20 to 50 extra pounds they’re carrying around,” Brown said.

Crews are expected to work through the night and have firefighters back in the area throughout the week.

Brown said he wants the community to stay vigilant as temperatures stay high and humidity is still low.

“Fuels, grass, brush are even more receptive to any type of spark,” said Brown.

Another firefighter was also transported to the hospital with what Brown called a laceration-type injury.