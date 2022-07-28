MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Nearly 4,000 firefighters continue to work on containing the Oak Fire as it travels through increasingly difficult terrain.

As of Thursday evening, the fire has burned over 19,000 acres and is 42% contained.

“It’s too steep..it’s just too limited. It’s straight off several hundred feet in different directions,” said JD Triffon with Fresno County Fire.

On Thursday, firefighters said the most active part of the fire was in the northeast region. Crews are on the ground looking for hotspots so helicopters can drop water, preventing the fire from running uphill.

“If it gets in this drainage, it’ll run back up that hill. If it gets established it’ll run back up this hill and we’ll be over here chasing it,” Triffon said,

Ridges so steep the fire activity can only be reached by foot.

“It’s probably a three-hour walk in. They’re carrying upwards of 50 pounds on their back the entire time,” Triffon said.

Triffon said firefighters have been successful at putting lines around the area, but now they need to move into an offensive mode.

“It’s corralled if you will, but now they have to go in and attack it and put it out,” he said.

Thousands of firefighters are also working on mop-up efforts and preparing homes for residents to return to.