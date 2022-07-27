MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Oak Fire’s growth continues to slow down as the fire burns for another day. It has so far burned over 18,000 acres and is 36% percent controlled.

Officials say they are making progress – and with over 3,000 firefighters assigned to the incident, they are making good progress getting the fire under control.

“We had a pretty good day, despite the extreme conditions, hot weather, a little bit of wind, and the relative humidity being low, we had a good day,” said Joe Amador with Oak Fire communications.

Amador says they’re using all the tools they can to put out what’s currently the largest fire burning in California.

“A lot of hand crews trying to make their way up to higher portions of the fire but also, because the weather permitted us, we we’re also flying a lot of air operations.”

Cal Fire officials report that 100 structures have completely burnt down and another 10 are damaged.