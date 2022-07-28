MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – International, national, and local organizations are stepping up in Mariposa to ensure Oak Fire evacuees are comfortable.

Firefighters continue to battle the Oak Fire raging near Yosemite National Park. Residents anxiously wait at the Red Cross Evacuation Center eager to go home.

Among them is George Williams, who only grabbed a couple of outfits when he ran out of the door to escape the inferno.

“Tomorrow is a week,” said Williams. “A week we have been out here struggling.”

To help evacuees like George Williams, organizations have provided fresh clothes and a mobile shower.

“People want to charge their phones, they want to take a shower, and they want to know when they can go home,” said American Red Cross Central California’s Taylor Poisall.

While volunteers cannot tell residents when they will be able to go back home, organizations can make sure that the evacuees are looked after. The World Central Kitchen was started by world-renowned Chef Jose Andres partnering with five local restaurants to deliver hundreds of meals each day.

“It’s a tight-knit community,” said Sean Stallings, manager of one of the participating local restaurants Pizza Factory. “We have always, for all the past big fires, we have always helped the community and feed everyone we can.”

The food not only feeds the evacuees but the local economy too by bringing business into restaurants that took a hit from the pandemic and then a drop in tourism due to the wildfire.

“A lot of people lost their homes,” said Stallings. “We have a lot of people who are still fighting to keep their homes so anything you can do to help them out let’s do it.”