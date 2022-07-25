MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of Mariposa County residents have been forced to leave their homes as the Oak Fire rages on, consuming more than 16,700 acres as of Monday afternoon.

“I wouldn’t want to lose any of them,” Mariposa resident Darrell Coleman said about his dogs, as he stopped by a Red Cross evacuation site to get them water.

He is one of about 3,000 Mariposa County residents who were forced to leave their homes over the weekend without knowing if they’ll be able to return.

“I don’t know where I’m going to go, actually. I was probably going to find a campsite, set up a tent, and sleep next to my dogs. I can’t leave them,” he said.

Dozens of people filtered through Mariposa Elementary school on Monday, where the Red Cross is operating an emergency shelter and the Central California Animal Disaster Team is taking care of small animals.

“We know that one of the barriers to evacuating or going to a shelter is what they can do with their pets,” said Taylor Poisall with American Red Cross.

Jeromy Diaz-Hunter and his family were forced to leave their ranch on Friday evening; bringing a dog, six horses, and five goats with them. Diaz-Hunter said some animals had to be left behind.

“I had 10 goats but five of them got left behind because they could only fit five of them at the time. I know the fire went through that area, I don’t know if they’re still alive. I don’t know what’s going on with them,” he said.

According to Cal Fire, the nearly 16,800-acre fire has destroyed seven structures already. It’s the third large wildfire in Mariposa County this month, leaving both residents and volunteers with little time to recover.

“if it’s not you this time, it’ll be you next time. Folks are really on pins and needles. Is my home there, isn’t it…” said resident Mike Wenrich.

All of Red Cross’ services are free to anyone affected by evacuation orders.