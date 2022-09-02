FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation warning was issued on Friday following reports of a wildland fire burning near Pine Flat Reservoir in Fresno County.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s evacuation map, the Nutmeg Incident has prompted an evacuation warning spreads out about a mile and a half in most directions from the intersection of Bob’s Flat Road and Soaproot Saddle Road. The area is in the vicinity of Barnes Mountain, Patterson Mountain, Dinkey Mountain, and Nutmeg Glen.

The evacuation warning zone is around six miles squared as of Friday afternoon. Deputies say an evacuation warning means a potential threat to life and/or property and those who require additional time to evacuate, as well as those with pets or livestock, should leave the area at once. It is different from an evacuation order.

Cal Fire’s Fresno Kings Unit is assisting the Sierra National Forest to contain the fire in the Bear Meadow area.

This is a developing story.