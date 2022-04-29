AUBERRY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With wildfire season looming, CalFire is donating a fire engine to Bald Mountain Volunteer Fire Station as fire crews prepare for what could be on the way.

“With our drought conditions fires could happen right now,” said CalFire’s Dan Urias. “Our fuel is at critical levels in the Sierras knowing that we have to be prepared.”

With low snowpack and not much rain, Central Valley crews are preparing for an early fire season. Near Shaver Lake, the mountain community is continuing to rebuild from the 2020 Creek Fire. The over 800 buildings and blackened trees are a reminder of the devastation.

“This rig could have been the difference between homes saved,” said Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig. “This could have been the difference between communities saved. So I am very excited to see Cal Fire and this partnership continue to step up.”

The Bald Mountain Fire Department is run by volunteers and is located near the Creek Fire burn scar. The Fresno County Fire Prevention unit of CalFire donated a 500-gallon engine to help the department be prepared.

“It doubles our coverage,” said Chief Cam Donnahoo. “We have plenty of water to pump plenty of outlets to flow, so it’s really is a nice unit.”