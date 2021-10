FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New evacuation warnings have been issued in Fresno County on Monday for the KNP Complex Fire.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says evacuation warnings are now in place for Hume Lake, and the Sequoia National Forest area west of Hume Lake and north of Sequoia Lake.

As of Monday, the KNP Complex Fire has reached 67,708 acres and is 11% contained.