Moc Fire continues to burn in Mariposa and Tuolumne counties

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Moc Fire burning in Mariposa and Tuolumne counties continues to burn Saturday as it threatens residences and critical infrastructure.

The blaze, which began Thursday near Highway 49 and Highway 120 in the community of Moccasin, has burned 2,800 acres and is not contained as of Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters report the flames continue to threaten approximately 1,500 residences and critical power and water distribution infrastructure for the city of San Francisco, Pacific Gas & Electric and the Moccasin Creek State Fish Hatchery.

A mandatory evacuation order continues for parts of the Greeley Hill area, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said. The order is in effect for Greeley Hill Road (County Route J132) from Priest Coulterville Road to Wagner Ridge.

Deputies went door to door late Thursday night as they urged residents to evacuate as soon as possible.

The mandatory evacuation order includes all roads north to the Tuolumne County Line, consisting of:

Wagner Ridge Road and all side roads

Dexter Road and all side roads

Fiske Road and all side roads

Cuneo Road and all side roads

Priest Coulterville Road and all side roads

Ponderosa Way and all side roads

An evacuation warning, which advises warned residents to prepare for a potential evacuation order, is in effect for the following areas:

Hwy 49 North from the Mariposa / Tuolumne County Line to Mary Harrison Mine Rd and all side roads

Coulterville- From 4700 Block of J132 to Priest Coulterville Rd

Greeley Hill- All roads South on Greeley Hill Road (J132) from Priest Coulterville to Smith Station

The Temporary Evacuation Point for the American Red Cross and shelter information is located at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds.

Small animals can be taken to the Mariposa SPCA at 5599 CA-49, Mariposa, CA 95338.

Highway 49 continues to remain closed from Penon Blanco Road to Highway 120.

In Fresno County, firefighters report they have reached 80% containment of the Hills Fire and expect full containment by August 26, said spokesman Seth Brown.

The massive SCU Complex Fire, which has burned 291,968 acres, is 10% contained and has crossed into Merced County, according to Alameda County Fire. Evacuation warnings continue for parts of Merced County bounded by Highway 152 to the south and Interstate 5 to the east, except for the town of Santa Nella.

The SCU Complex Fire is now at 291,968 acres 10 percent contained. The fire has now crossed into Merced County, with evacuation warnings now all the way to Highway 152 at San Luis Reservoir. Areas in orange are mandatory. Areas in yellow are warnings. #ALCOFIRE @calfireSCU pic.twitter.com/D33iF7vcOs — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 22, 2020

Map of Evacuation Orders and Warnings for Mariposa County

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.