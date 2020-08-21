Wildfire in Mariposa, Tuolumne counties burns 2,500 acres, forces evacuations

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Moc Fire burning in Mariposa and Tuolumne counties since Thursday has forced the evacuation of residents near the fire line late Thursday night.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation at 11 p.m. for the Greeley Hill area. The order is in effect for Greeley Hill Road (County Route J132) from Priest Coulterville Road to Wagner Ridge.

Deputies went door to door in the area and urged residents to evacuate as soon as possible.

The mandatory evacuation order includes all roads north to the Tuolumne County Line, consisting of:

Wagner Ridge Road and all side roads

Dexter Road and all side roads

Fiske Road and all side roads

Cuneo Road and all side roads

Priest Coulterville Road and all side roads

Ponderosa Way and all side roads

The Sheriff’s Office said Greeley Hill Road (County Route J132) to Highway 49 north could be used as an evacuation route.

Evacuations were also ordered on the Tuolumne County side of the fire in the Groveland and Pine Mountain Lake areas, including Highway 120 to Big Creek Shaft Road.

The California Highway Patrol said that evacuees could also leave the area through Yosemite National Park.

A temporary evacuation point has been established at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds, located at 5007 Fairgrounds Road. Evacuees are asked to stay in your vehicle and wear a face mask when contacting the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross has assisted a total of 52 individuals from both counties, according to spokeswoman Nicole Maul. The organization is using a mix of hotels and camping spaces, for those with RVs, for families.

Traditional shelters could be used if needed.

The Red Cross is also providing meals to evacuees.

Evacuations can be stressful for families, but if you have been impacted by the #MoccasinFire #MocFire, Red Crossers Sandy and Jim are ready to assist those affected at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds. pic.twitter.com/8X5fyK8nUf — Red Cross Central California (@RedCrossCCR) August 21, 2020

The Moc Fire has scorched 2,500 acres and is 0% contained as of Friday morning, according to Cal Fire. The blaze was first reported around 1 p.m. in the area of Highway 49 and Highway 120 in Moccasin.

Highway 49 is closed from Penon Blanco Road in Mariposa County to the junction with Highway 120 near Chinese Camp in Tuolumne County, according to Caltrans.

Power outages were also reported in the area surrounding the fire, affecting 168 customers in the Greeley Hill area of Mariposa County, according to Pacific Gas & Electric. Approximately 4,118 customers are without power on the Tuolumne County side, affecting the communities of Priest, Groveland and Buck Meadows.

