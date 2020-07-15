Mineral Fire near Coalinga scorches 11k acres, 5% contained

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A wildfire burning in the hills west of Coalinga expanded in acreage overnight Tuesday as firefighters face extreme fire behavior, according to Cal Fire.
The Mineral Fire, which erupted Monday near Highway 198 and Coalinga Mineral Springs Road, has burned 11,000 acres while threatening 50 structures and is 5% contained.
State fire officials reported that the blaze is burning in difficult to access areas and in brush with no fire history. Extreme fire behavior such as rapid uphill spread and wind-driven runs are also being seen by crews.
Evacuations continue in the area of Bingham Springs and for residents on Los Gatos Creek Road from Indian Springs to Union Carbide Road.
A temporary evacuation point has been set up at West Hills College’s Coalinga campus at 300 W. Cherry Lane, Coalinga, CA 93210.
Highway 198 is closed from Firestone Avenue to the Monterey County Line.
A total of 555 personnel consisting of 38 engines, 24 dozers, 14 hand crews, 10 helicopters, and numerous air tankers from throughout the state are battling the blaze. A strike team of 22 firefighters from the Sacramento area is part of the firefighting effort.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.