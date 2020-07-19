Mineral Fire grows to 25k acres near Coalinga

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Mineral Fire grew overnight as firefighters continue to battle the flames in hot, dry conditions and through steep terrain, while the Valley is expected to see smoky skies throughout the day Sunday.

The blaze, which is burning near Highway 198 and Coalinga Mineral Springs Road, expanded to 25,000 acres or roughly 39 square miles, as containment stayed at 35%, according to Cal Fire.

The fire continued to burn through portions of grass and brush in steep terrain in the fire area while crews continued to to reinforce existing containment lines.

Cal Fire said firefighters will continue firing operations, where they burn brush in a controlled manner ahead of the blaze, in steep terrain and difficult to reach topography due to limited road access. Hot, dry and breezy conditions Sunday afternoon and evening are expected to continue to push the fire to the north and west of the perimeter.

The National Weather Service in Hanford said some smoke from the Mineral Fire is expected to mix down to lower levels of the atmosphere in the Valley throughout Sunday morning and into the evening, causing health impacts for residents.

An air quality alert issued by the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is in effect until Monday due to the wildfire smoke. Exposure to particle pollution, like smoke, can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections.

Evacuation orders continue for the community of Bingham Springs, residents along Los Gatos Creek Road from Indian Springs to Union Carbide Road, and Highway 198 from Parsons Road west to the Monterey County line, Monterey/Fresno County line from Highway 198 north to Coalinga/Los Gatos Creek Road, Los Gatos Creek Road east to Parson/Mud Run Road, Mud Run/Parson Road south to Highway 198.

Evacuation warnings continue for all Fresno County residences north of Los Gatos Creek Road, east of Derrick Road, west of South San Joaquin Rocks Lookout Road, and south of Spanish Lake following Joaquin Ridge to Wright Mountain.

An evacuation warning was also issued for Monterey County north of Highway 198, west of Fresno County, and east and south of San Benito County, including the communities of Lewis Creek and Priest Valley.

A temporary evacuation point continues to be held at West Hills College’s Coalinga campus at 300 W. Cherry Lane.

Highway 198 continues to be closed from Firestone Avenue to the Monterey County line.

A total of 1,578 fire personnel consisting of 125 engines, 33 dozers, 32 water tenders, 23 hand crews, 20 helicopters and numerous air tankers from throughout the state are battling the blaze.

