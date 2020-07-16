KSEE24 RESCAN /
Mineral Fire expands to 16,500 acres, 20% contained, 1 structure destroyed

Wildfires

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Mineral Fire burning in the hills west of Coalinga expanded overnight as Cal Fire officials confirmed one structure has been destroyed while nearly a thousand fire personnel face challenging conditions.

The blaze, which began Monday near Highway 198 and Coalinga Mineral Springs Road, has scorched 16,500 acres while burning a structure during the first night and threatening 60 others as crews reach 20% containment.

Firefighters continued overnight to reinforce existing containment lines while facing steep and rugged topography, Cal Fire said. These conditions, along with temperatures expected to climb into the upper 90s, will continue to challenge crews.

A total of 938 fire personnel are on the scene of the Mineral Fire, consisting of 94 engines, 36 dozers, 19 water tenders, 18 hand crews, 11 helicopters and numerous air tankers from throughout the state.

Crews are also adjusting to additional in-camp safety modifications that were implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Incident personnel are expected to follow local, state and federal recommendations intended to slow the spread of the virus.

Evacuations continue for the community of Bingham Springs, residents along Los Gatos Creek Road from Indian Springs to Union Carbide Road, and Highway 198 from Parsons Road west to the Monterey County line, Monterey/Fresno County line from Highway 198 north to Coalinga/Los Gatos Creek Road, Los Gatos Creek Road east to Parson/Mud Run Road, Mud Run/Parson Road south to Highway 198.

A temporary evacuation point is established at West Hills College’s Coalinga campus at 300 W. Cherry Lane.

Highway 198 continues to be closed from Firestone Avenue to the Monterey County Line.

In Mariposa County, the Ben Fire off of Ben Hur Road and Buckeye Road, south of Mariposa, is reported by Cal Fire to be 48 acres and is 55% contained.

