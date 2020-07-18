Mineral Fire burns over 23k acres near Coalinga, 35% contained

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters continued containment efforts overnight on the Mineral Fire burning near Coalinga as they face extreme fire behavior and high temperatures for another day.

The blaze, which is burning near Highway 198 and Coalinga Mineral Springs Road, expanded to 23,500 acres or roughly 37 square miles, as containment grew slightly to 35%, according to Cal Fire.

Overnight, fire crews increased containment within the fire. But efforts continue to be hampered because of extreme fire behavior caused by steep topography.

Firefighters expect to be challenged Saturday with low humidity and temperatures in the upper 90s on the fire line.

Evacuation orders continue for the community of Bingham Springs, residents along Los Gatos Creek Road from Indian Springs to Union Carbide Road, and Highway 198 from Parsons Road west to the Monterey County line, Monterey/Fresno County line from Highway 198 north to Coalinga/Los Gatos Creek Road, Los Gatos Creek Road east to Parson/Mud Run Road, Mud Run/Parson Road south to Highway 198.

Evacuation warnings continue for all Fresno County residences north of Los Gatos Creek Road, east of Derrick Road, west of South San Joaquin Rocks Lookout Road, and south of Spanish Lake following Joaquin Ridge to Wright Mountain.

An evacuation warning was also issued for Monterey County north of Highway 198, west of Fresno County, and east and south of San Benito County, including the communities of Lewis Creek and Priest Valley.

A temporary evacuation point continues to be held at West Hills College’s Coalinga campus at 300 W. Cherry Lane.

Highway 198 continues to be closed from Firestone Avenue to the Monterey County line.

A total of 1,317 fire personnel consisting of 110 engines, 45 water tenders, 38 dozers, 25 hand crews, 11 helicopters and numerous air tankers from throughout the state are battling the blaze.

