Mineral Fire burns nearly 20k acres near Coalinga, 30% contained, 4 structures destroyed

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Mineral Fire burning in the hills west of Coalinga has torched nearly 20,000 acres as Cal Fire officials confirmed that one additional structure had burned and crews brought containment overnight to 30%.

The fire, which began Monday near Highway 198 and Coalinga Mineral Springs Road, has burned 19,500 acres while burning a total of four structures while over a thousand fire personnel continue to face challenging conditions.

“At the same time the fire is increasing in size, we are gaining ground with increased containment every day,” said Battalion Chief Seth Brown of Fresno County Cal Fire.

Officials said the blaze continues to burn in areas with difficult access and in brush that has no recorded fire history. Efforts to contain the fire will be hampered because of “extreme fire behavior and challenging weather conditions.”

#MineralFire off Hwy 198 and S Coalinga Mineral Springs Rd, west of Coalinga in Fresno County is 19,500 acres and 30% contained. @FresnoCoFire pic.twitter.com/CVsdGknibz — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 17, 2020

Evacuation orders continue for the community of Bingham Springs, residents along Los Gatos Creek Road from Indian Springs to Union Carbide Road, and Highway 198 from Parsons Road west to the Monterey County line, Monterey/Fresno County line from Highway 198 north to Coalinga/Los Gatos Creek Road, Los Gatos Creek Road east to Parson/Mud Run Road, Mud Run/Parson Road south to Highway 198.

Evacuation warnings continue for all Fresno County residences north of Los Gatos Creek Road, east of Derrick Road, west of South San Joaquin Rocks Lookout Road, and south of Spanish Lake following Joaquin Ridge to Wright Mountain.

An evacuation warning was also issued for Monterey County north of Highway 198, west of Fresno County, and east and south of San Benito County, including the communities of Lewis Creek and Priest Valley.

A temporary evacuation point continues to be held at West Hills College’s Coalinga campus at 300 W. Cherry Lane.

Highway 198 continues to be closed from Firestone Avenue to the Monterey County line.

A total of 1,284 personnel consisting of 101 engines, 45 water tenders, 36 dozers, 24 hand crews, 11 helicopters, and numerous air tankers from throughout the state have converged to battle the flames.

