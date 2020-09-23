Mexico sending 100 wildland firefighters to help battle the SQF Complex

VALLEJO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – As many as 100 wildland firefighters from across Mexico are now in California – ready to help battle the SQF Complex fire burning in Tulare County.

The announcement from the U.S. Forest Service details that the federal agency has a long history of cooperation with Mexico, providing training for almost 40 years.

The group of wildland firefighters arrived Wednesday. They will receive orientation before they are deployed to the Castle Fire, which makes up part of the SQF Complex fire (along with the Shotgun Fire).





📣 @CONAFOR informs that Mexican firefighters👩‍🚒 will arrive today in California, to join efforts to fight against 🆚 wildfires🔥affecting west coast region of the 🇺🇸.



1/2 🧵 https://t.co/3u7C3J2mHU — Embassy of Mexico in the US (@EmbamexEUA) September 23, 2020

