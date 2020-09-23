Mexico sending 100 wildland firefighters to help battle the SQF Complex

Wildfires

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mexico sending 100 wildland firefighters to help battle the SQF Complex2

VALLEJO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – As many as 100 wildland firefighters from across Mexico are now in California – ready to help battle the SQF Complex fire burning in Tulare County.

The announcement from the U.S. Forest Service details that the federal agency has a long history of cooperation with Mexico, providing training for almost 40 years.

The group of wildland firefighters arrived Wednesday. They will receive orientation before they are deployed to the Castle Fire, which makes up part of the SQF Complex fire (along with the Shotgun Fire).

  • Mexico sending 100 wildland firefighters to help battle the SQF Complex2
  • Mexico sending 100 wildland firefighters to help battle the SQF Complex2

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com