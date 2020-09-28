Metallica’s non-profit to donate $250K to wildfire relief on the West Coast

FILE- In this Saturday, July 28, 2012, file photo, members of the band Metallica, from left to right, Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, pose at a photo-call before their first of eight concert performances in Mexico City. Metallica said Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, it has donated 250,000 euros (dollars 277,600) to support the construction of Romania’s first paediatric oncology hospital.(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, FILE)

SAN RAFAEL, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Metallica’s non-profit ‘All Within My Hands’ will donate $250,000 to five organizations on the West Coast, described as being on the front-lines of the crisis.

According to an announcement on the non-profit’s website, the donation will go to organizations including the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund, the Community Foundation Santa Cruz County’s Fire Response Fund, and the North Valley Community Foundation Wildfire Relief and Recovery Fund.

This is the fourth year the band-supported non-profit has supported fire relief efforts. As well as donations from band-members, ‘All Within My Hands’ is also supported by donations from its Board of Directors, fans, and others.

